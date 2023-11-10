Watch: Virat Kohli Reacts To Viral GenZ Phrase 'Delulu Is The Only Solulu'

The video has accumulated more than 178 views and over 1,800 likes.

For the past few months, the phrase "Delulu is the only solulu" has been doing the rounds on social media platforms. It is a GenZ slang term being used as an abbreviation. While "delulu" is short for "delusion", "solulu" simply means solution. Now, when star India batter Viral Kohli came to know about this latest internet trend, he was left baffled and expressed surprise at the existence of such words. He reacted to the phrase while on an interview with comedian Sumukhi Suresh.

An X user shared the video of Virat Kohli's reaction in which he was asked about his opinion on the phrase "My delulu is the only solulu". In the clip, Sumukhi Suresh says "Delulu". To this, Kohli laughs out loud and says, "Nahi yaar (No)". Instantly, Suresh then goes on to say the entire phrase and after laughing for a moment, Kohli simply says, "Aise kaun baat karta hai (Who speaks like this)".

"lmaooo virat kohli can't believe the word delulu exists," the caption of the video read.

Watch the video below:

lmaooo virat kohli can't believe the word delulu exists pic.twitter.com/5mMAsLOFxC — de little delulu show (@MrNarci) November 7, 2023

in the clip, Virat Kohli even deciphers the meaning of the phrase. "My delusion is the only solution," he says. The star cricketer then even repeats the phrase while staring at Suresh in disbelief.

Also Read | What Is "Delulu"? Ananya Pandey Uses Viral Gen Z Word On Koffee With Karan

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) a few days back and since then it has accumulated more than 178 views and over 1,800 likes. In the comments section, several users revealed that they had the same reaction as Kohli when they heard the phrase for the first time.

"This is me. This is me!! I had this exact same reaction," wrote one user. "His reaction to the delulu solulu thing was epic - it isn't in this video, and he went on to say, thank god im born in 88," said another.

"It shouldn't exist. It is not a word," commented a third user. "his disbelief when she confirmed that delusion is the only solution, soooo cuteeeee," added another.

Meanwhile, the "delulu is the solulu" trend originated on TikTok. It was first coined by K-pop fan communities in 2014. Being "delulu" means staying positive even when things seem tough. So, the viral phrase "delulu is the solulu" is all about finding solutions by keeping an optimistic and imaginative mindset.