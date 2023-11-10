What Is 'Delulu'? Ananya Pandey Uses Viral Gen Z Word On Koffee With Karan

Gen Z is cooking up a storm with made-up terms on TikTok and Instagram, and it's like a whole new language. Sometimes, it's a total head-scratcher for us. They are tossing around abbreviations, mixing words, and straight-up creating new ones. Trying to make sense of it can feel like decoding a secret message. The phrase "delulu is the solulu" is an intriguing example of the language the new generation uses.

It's a slang within Gen Z circles, often used as an abbreviation. This viral trend, originating on TikTok with over 1.3 billion views under the hashtag #delulu, has made its way to Twitter and Instagram through screenshots and reels. The phrase also found a mention at the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8 featuring Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday.

But what do "delulu" and "solulu" mean?

Coined by K-pop fan communities in 2014, "delulu" is short for "delusional." It originally referred to behaviours exhibited by overly obsessed K-pop fans known as 'sasaengs', while “solulu” simply means solution.

In the contemporary world, being "delulu" means staying positive even when things seem tough. So, the viral phrase "delulu is the solulu" is all about finding solutions by keeping an optimistic and imaginative mindset. It's like saying, "Being a bit dreamy or hopeful can be the solution to life's challenges."

How to use “delulu” in a sentence:

-May all your delulu become trululu.

-Me and my delulu self against the world.

me and my delulu self against the world — ًًََ (@klsayazl) May 23, 2023

Looking to expand your delulu vocabulary? Great news – zoomers love making up words! Just toss in 'lulu' with any feeling or word that fits, and bam, you've got your creation ready to dive into the delulu-verse!