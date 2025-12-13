Man Nearly Dies After Sleeping On Late Mother's Bed In Traditional Ritual In China

An elderly man in eastern China suffered a serious illness after following a local funeral custom meant to comfort his late mother's soul, reported South China Morning Post.

The incident has drawn attention to how traditional practices, combined with health risks, can sometimes lead to unexpected consequences.

According to a report by mainland media outlet Hongxing News, the man, surnamed Chen, is in his sixties and lives in a remote rural area of Zhejiang Province.

He is his parents only son. His 86-year-old mother was healthy and worked in the fields daily. However, shortly after the Mid-Autumn Festival this year, she suddenly suffered from diarrhea and vomiting, leading to her death.

Depressed by his mother's passing, Chen followed a village tradition and slept on her bed for several days. In some areas of Zhejiang, this ritual is known as "burying the ghost's bed."

This ritual typically lasts 35 days after death and is believed to help the soul peacefully journey to the afterlife. It is believed that the soul gradually dissolves, with every seven days marking a stage towards its final destination.

The number seven is considered significant in Chinese funeral traditions. It symbolises the cycle of change, transformation, and completion.

This tradition is linked to ancient ancestor worship, in which family members perform rituals such as burning paper money and memorial ceremonies to encourage ancestors to protect living members.

On the tenth day of sleeping on his mother's bed, Chen felt weak and developed muscle pain. Shortly thereafter, he also complained of diarrhea and vomiting, similar to the symptoms his mother experienced before her death.

He then went to the hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with a tick-borne virus. This virus can cause fever, stomach problems, and in severe cases, immune system failure and organ damage.

Doctors mentioned that Chen's mother likely contracted the infection from a tick bite. Later, when Chen slept on her bed, he came into contact with the body debris and became infected with the same virus. After treatment, his health gradually improved.