Watch: Man Makes Unusual World Record With Table Tennis Balls, Shaving Foam

Mr. Lynagh used table tennis balls and shaving cream for this record.

The Guinness World Records is a gold mine of some of the strangest world records, some of which leave us wondering why they were even established.

One such unusual accomplishment was made by an Australian man, Oscar Lynagh of Melbourne, who, in order to beat a world record, bounced 12 table tennis balls off a wall and caught them on his shaving cream-covered head in 30 seconds.

According to the record keeping organization, "The most table tennis balls bounced and caught in shaving foam on the head in 30 seconds (individual) is 12 and was achieved by Oscar Lynagh (Australia), in Melbourne, Australia, on November 30, 2022."

The GWR shared the video of this record-breaking attempt on Twitter with the caption, "New record: Most table tennis balls bounced and caught in shaving foam on the head in 30 seconds (individual) 12 by Oscar Lynagh "Yes, this is a real record you can try at home."

Oscar has previously achieved many other Guinness World Records titles, including the farthest throw of a rubber chicken and the farthest behind-the-back catch of a tennis ball.

