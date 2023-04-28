Man Lost His Wallet In Bengaluru, Here's How The Cafe Located Him

The man started panicking after losing his wallet in Bengaluru. (Representative image)

Many of us tend to lose a lot of our belongings when we are outdoors. Be it house keys, wallets or even mobile phones, all of us have or know someone who has lost stuff. Many times, there are no chances of recovery as well. However, there have also been cases where people have gone above and beyond to help the owner find their lost belongings. One such instance was shared by a user who stated that he lost his wallet at a Bengaluru cafe and started panicking. The user said that even though the staff members did not have his phone number, they managed to contact him by looking him up on Google.

Rohit Ghumare took to Twitter to share the same. He said, "Bangalore is something else. I lost my wallet filled with my credit/debit cards as well as important documents. I panicked. Surprisingly, I received one call from cafe I went yesterday. How they found my number? They googled my name. I guess this is @peakbengaluru moment."

Bangalore is something else. I lost my wallet filled with my credit/debit cards as well as important documents. I panicked🥲, Surprisingly I received one call from cafe I went yesterday. How they found my number? They googled my name 🤯😵‍💫



— Rohit Ghumare | That #DevOps Guy✍️ (@ghumare64) April 26, 2023

"The best thing about Bengaluru!!" said a user.

A second user added, "I'm disappointed that they didn't search you on LinkedIn first."

"Woww," commented another user.

"Wow, what a heartwarming story amidst a stressful situation," added a person.

Sharing a similar incident, a user added, "a similar thing happened to me a couple of weeks ago. i left the iphone on the restaurant table. luckily i left the bill on the table that had my number. didn't have any clue that the iphone was missing until i reached home and the guy called me. only possible in bangalore."