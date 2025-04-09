"Losing My Sh*t": Man Job-Hunts As Boss Relies On ChatGPT For Answers

A frustrated accountant has called out their CEO for relying on ChatGPT instead of trusting professionals. In a Reddit post titled "ChatGPT is going make me end it", the anonymous user - working as the sole accountant at a company with no CFO (Chief Financial Officer) or accounting department - vented about their boss constantly quoting AI-generated advice.

"I am so f***ing over my boss saying 'ChatGPT says to...'" the post read. "It's not accurate. It's not a source of truth. If you want something done, just tell me. I'll make it happen in a logical and appropriate way."

The user explained they were being sidelined in their own area of expertise, as the CEO preferred quick answers from ChatGPT over verified, professional inputs. "He likes it because it's fast. He can get immediate answers. But they're not accurate! I'm losing my sh*t," the post adds.

"I'm actively looking for a new job, but holy f***. Just ask me the question you're asking [ChatGPT]. I'll provide you with correct information," the user vented.

The post has gone viral online.

A user commented, "The Mel Brooks rule applies here. Agree enthusiastically with what your boss says and then when he leaves do whatever you were going to do anyway. Also start looking for a new job, sorry mate."

Another shared a real-life example of AI gone wrong, "Tornados came through last week. I have a family member who has a basement, but went to her shop instead because ChatGPT told her that her shop would be safer than the basement. These people will literally listen to anything except for common sense."

Someone suggested, "Maybe try to find some examples of financially poor (or straight up illegal) advice doled out by the magical LLM box. That might be enough to sway a smarter executive."

A user recounted a relationship ruined by overreliance on AI, "I used to date a guy who would use ChatGPT as a way to get a third party unbiased opinion on our arguments and it was absolutely horrible. He'd screenshot our arguments and ask ChatGPT what it thought. So stupid. Needless to say, that relationship did not last long."

