Reddit User Reveals How ChatGPT Got Him "Lots" Of Job Interviews, Internet Reacts

Man claims ChatGPT got him more job interviews, internet demands to know his magic promptsA Reddit user has credited ChatGPT with boosting his job prospects, revealing that the AI-powered tool has significantly increased his chances of landing interviews. In a Reddit post, he explained that he feeds his CV and job descriptions into the chatbot, and allows it to tailor his applications to perfectly match the requirements of each role. This strategic approach has yielded impressive results, with the user receiving multiple interview requests, including for positions he initially deemed beyond his qualifications.

"I'm honestly getting an incredibly high response rate with interview requests, even for jobs I thought were way above my level. I just casually apply to jobs without putting too much focus, and I get many responses requesting interviews," he wrote.

Here is the post:



He claimed that this method has led to recruiters describing his applications as "exceptional" and very "impressive". "The problem is that I'm terrible at interviews! I'm seriously the worst at interviews, I get very nervous and completely flustered," he added.

The post ignited a heated discussion among Reddit users regarding the ethics of leveraging ChatGPT in job applications. Several users expressed concerns that AI-generated applications could potentially misrepresent or embellish qualifications, raising questions about authenticity and fairness in the hiring process.

"Does Chat GPT lie and basically put the words from the ad into your resume? That's what happened when I tried it. I felt weird sending my resume like that," one user wrote. The user clarified that he doesn't lie on his resume and has received good reviews from the people he has worked with.

Another commented, "I do not think it's possible to apply for a job using chat GPT alone. We can search for jobs but I am not sure how effective it will be. Has anyone tried it?"

A third said, "Yeah, it's always weird how that works. You tell ChatGPT to tell people what they want to hear, and then they see how you are in real life and it doesn't match up. Totally weird."