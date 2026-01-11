Man Hires A Woman With A Two-Line CV As She Thanked Guard By Name Before Interview

An entrepreneur recently shared how he hired a candidate with no prior work experience because of her social skills and attitude. Steven Bartlett, founder and host of The Diary of a CEO podcast, said the woman had a two-line CV but quickly proved to be one of his best hires.

Bartlett explained that a major reason he hired her was that she thanked the security guard by name before the interview. He said she also demonstrated that she was a capable and quick learner.

In the interview, when she didn't know something, she honestly admitted it and explained how she would find the answer. She then learned the answers to all the questions she didn't know during the interview and emailed them to Bartlett.

She also sent thank-you notes to everyone after the interview. Bartlett said his company values ​​people who are ambitious, willing to work hard, and have strong emotional intelligence. The woman scored highly on these qualities.

She got the job and went on to become one of Bartlett's best employees. He said that in hiring, one should focus on the qualities that are hardest to teach. Technical skills, tools, and knowledge can be taught quickly, but character, emotional intelligence, ambition, and a genuine passion for the work cannot.

Based on his experience, Bartlett said that attitude and fit with the company culture are far more important than experience or education. It's easy to teach someone systems and skills, but it's difficult to make them self-motivated, driven, or aligned with the company's values.