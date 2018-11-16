Man Held Over Bomb Threat Says He Was Just Referring To 'Bowel Movement'

Arthur Posey was accused of threatening to bomb a restaurant (Representative Image)

A man accused of threatening to blow up a chicken shop claims he was just referring to his 'bowel movement'. Arthur Posey was held on Tuesday night and accused of threatening to blow up Willie's Chicken Shack in New Orleans, USA. However, according to Nola.com, the 30-year-old claims the whole thing was just a horrible misunderstanding.

Mr Posey claims he said he was going to "blow the bathroom up," in reference to a bowel movement. However, an employee of the chicken shop told the police that "Mr. Posey never told him anything about a bathroom."

According to the Mirror, the whole incident began when Mr Posey went into the restaurant at around 7 pm and asked what time it closed. When an employee said she did not know, he allegedly responded: "Y'all about to close right now because I'm going to get a bomb and blow this place up."

The manager of the restaurant then contacted the police. Meanwhile, another employee claimed Posey "said he was going to get a bomb and put it under the middle table of the restaurant closest to the front door," a police report confirms.

Mr Posey now faces two counts of communicating of false information of planned arson.