Man Gets Fired For Reaching Office 20 Minutes Late In Over 7 Years

The post has been shared on the Antiwork forum on Reddit. (Representational)

A person was allegedly fired by his employer for reaching his workplace late for the first time in more than seven years. The incident was shared by one of the colleagues of the fired employee on Reddit.

The post has been shared on the Antiwork forum on Reddit where the user revealed that the employee got late “for the first time ever” in his more than seven years that he worked at that company. According to the user, he was fired for reaching just 20 minutes late. It is not known where the incident took place.

The user added that the existing employees have decided to protest the move by turning up late until the person is reinstated. “Tomorrow, I and all my co-workers will be late and will continue to come in late until they rehire him,” the social media update read. The incident was shared with the caption, “Co-worker who has never been late in 7+ years, gets fired for the first time being late…”

The post garnered more than nearly 79,000 upvotes since being shared on Reddit. It also prompted several reactions from users where many denounced the move of the employer.

A user has highlighted the plight of the terminated employee who might face financial struggles just because he got 20 minutes late.

Another suspected that the employer just wanted an excuse to get rid of the person and replace him with someone on a lower payroll.

The post also prompted some users to narrate similar experiences.

A person shared that he once got late for work due to a snowstorm. He wrote it was the first time in six years that he got late but did not get fired for it. However, the user added that his employer mentioned it in his annual review.

What do you have to say about the incident?