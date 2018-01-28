Man Escapes Prison, Caught While Trying To Re-Enter With Food, Booze He was busted with bottles of alcohol, home-cooked food, packaged snacks and tobacco

Share EMAIL PRINT Joshua Hansen, 25, was busted while trying to re-enter the prison.





He was caught after the police received information that inmates were escaping from the federal facility and crossing onto private land owned by a local rancher.





According to



Non-violent offenders and inmates on work release have walked off from the federal facility "pretty much since Day 1" to get contraband items to bring back in the prison, Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Marcus McLellan said to the



An investigation into the incident is ongoing, said the Sheriff's Office in its statement.







Click for more





A prison inmate who escaped the Jefferson County Jail in Colorado, US, to get snacks, alcohol and tobacco was caught while trying to re-enter the facility. According to a statement released by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on January 26, Joshua Hansen was busted when he was running back towards the prison with a duffel bag that contained '3 bottles of Brandy, 1 bottle of Whisky, multiple bags of Buglar tobacco, packaged snacks, fruit and a large amount of home cooked food'. The incident took place at 7.30 pm on January 25.He was caught after the police received information that inmates were escaping from the federal facility and crossing onto private land owned by a local rancher.According to Dallas News , 25-year-old Joshua Hansen, who was serving a 27-month sentence for conspiring to distribute a designer drug, now faces charges of escape and marijuana possession.Non-violent offenders and inmates on work release have walked off from the federal facility "pretty much since Day 1" to get contraband items to bring back in the prison, Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Marcus McLellan said to the Beaumont Enterprise An investigation into the incident is ongoing, said the Sheriff's Office in its statement.Click for more trending news