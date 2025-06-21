Brazil Prisoner's Desperate Escape Attempt Leaves Him Stuck In Prison Wall

A bizarre prison escape attempt in Brazil took an unexpected turn when an inmate became stuck against a wall while trying to flee, according to The Metro. Alan Leandro da Silva, 32, was found stuck waist-deep in a hole at a prison in Rio Branco. Shirtless and marked by a large demon tattoo on his back, Alan appeared injured, with visible grazes and bleeding.

According to officials, he tried to escape while guards were distracted, but misjudged the size of the hole. Firefighters were called after wardens noticed unusual movement in the cell. In a video that has since gone viral, Alan is seen with his torso hanging out into the cell, propped on a chair, as emergency personnel carefully drill around him to avoid further injury.

Despite the failed escape and minor injuries, the inmate was eventually freed unharmed. Authorities confirmed that no structural damage occurred to the prison facility, and security measures are being reviewed to prevent similar incidents.

A fire department spokesman told The Metro: "According to the inmate's account, the hole was dug for two days using a nail and a broomstick. However, during the escape attempt, he was trapped inside the opening. Because of the situation, the Criminal Police called the Fire Department to carry out the rescue."

"After thorough work, the rescue team was able to successfully release the victim, who was safely handed over to the Criminal Police team that was already on standby at the scene."

The man was given first aid before being hauled back into his cell, but it's unclear how he got the tools to make his escape attempt possible.