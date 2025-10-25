Man Escapes Near-Fatal Crash On Bengaluru-Hyderabad Highway, Video Sparks Debate

A man narrowly escaped a fatal accident in the early hours of the morning thanks to sheer luck. The incident occurred around 4:30 am on the Bengaluru-Hyderabad Highway and once again highlights the dangers of reckless driving by private tour buses.

According to reports, the man was traveling on the highway when he encountered a near-fatal accident. Although the situation was extremely dangerous, he managed to escape unharmed.

The user wrote, "Yesterday at 4:30AM, I narrowly missed an accident due to the careless driving of private travel bus on Bangalore to Hyd road.!! Fortunately, I didn't panic. One wrong turn would've costed our lives.!!"

"This is just an example of the accidents costing many lives on the highways due to the private travel buses and their careless driving," he added.

The man later shared the video on X. The video quickly became a topic of discussion online, with users highlighting the ever-present risks of reckless driving on major highways.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users have raised questions about the user's own driving, sparking a debate on reckless driving on highways.

One user commented, "That near miss sounds like a horror movie you survived with a smile and a sigh."

Another user wrote, "You are right but you should also keep a distance to f 250 meters from the vehicle in front of you."

"Nothing wrong with the bus driving.He has indicated .If we have to blame the bus for overtaking on the left then we need to get the slow moving trucks off the right lane," added a third user.