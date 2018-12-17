Man Develops Lung Infection After Sniffing His Own Smelly Socks Every Day

The infection spread to his lungs after he breathed in spores from the socks

Offbeat | | Updated: December 17, 2018 11:37 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Man Develops Lung Infection After Sniffing His Own Smelly Socks Every Day

A man in China developed a lung infection from his socks (Representative Image)


In today's edition of bizarre news from around the world is a man who developed a fungal infection in his lungs after smelling his own socks every day after work. Metro reports that the unnamed man from China would sniff his own socks every day while changing clothes after work. As a result he caught an infection from a fungus that had developed in his footwear because of his sweaty feet. The infection spread to his lungs after he breathed in spores.

The man was admitted at a hospital in the city of Zhangzhou, where an x-ray confirmed the infection. A doctor told local reporters that the man's unusual sock-sniffing habit led to the infection.

According to Shanghaiist, the doctor also added that the man's immune system had been weakened by staying up too late while taking care of a baby, getting very little sleep and as other factors as well.

While this may well be the first time where stinky socks have created a health problem, it is definitely not the first time where socks have been blamed for creating a public nuisance. In December last year, a man on a bus to Delhi was arrested for creating a public nuisance with his smelly socks.

 

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Sockslung infectionchina

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sajjan KumarLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusGeetanjali KhannaIND vs AUSPM ModiBhupesh BaghelVirat KohliCyclone PhethaiUpcoming Sedans

................................ Advertisement ................................