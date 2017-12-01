Man On Bus To Delhi Arrested For Stinky Socks He created a public nuisance with his stinky socks

A man on a bus travelling from Dharamsala to Delhi was recently booked for creating a public nuisance with his stinky socks. According to the Hindustan Times , Prakash Kumar, a tourist, was travelling to the capital on the intervening night of November 26 and 27. He took his socks and shoes off near Kangra.Unable to bear the stench, fellow passengers asked Mr Kumar to either put the socks in his bag or throw them out, reports the BBC . He allegedly refused to do either, leading to an altercation between him and the other passengers.Passengers then forced the driver to stop at the Bharwain police station in Una, Himachal Pradesh, where Mr Kumar was handed over to the police, according to The Tribune Una SP Sanjeev Gandhi says Mr Kumar created ruckus at the police station also, but was released on bail.According to the Hindustan Times , the 27-year-old later filed a counter-complaint against his co-passengers alleging that his socks did not smell and that they quarrelled with him for no reason.Click for more trending news