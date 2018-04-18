Man Clicked Shaking PM Modi's Hand Twice Sets Off Bizarre Twitter Theory

So, who is Gagan?

Offbeat | | Updated: April 18, 2018 11:52 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting members of the Indian community in Stockholm

New Delhi:  On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Stockholm, Sweden for the first leg of his three-nation Europe tour. He was received by Swedish PM Stefan Lofven who broke protocol to welcome him at the airport. An excited group of people from the Indian community also gathered to greet the Prime Minister when he reached Stockholm. Holding "Welcome NaMo" posters, they lined up to get a glimpse of PM Modi, who happily obliged by shaking hands with them. As PM Modi shared photos of the warm welcome by the Indians in Sweden, one man in particular stood out prominently on social media.

The bespectacled man was seen shaking hands with PM Modi in two different images posted on PM Modi's social media pages. In one picture, he was seen wearing a cap and in the other, he was seen without it.
 
 
 


The mystery began when VJ and comedian Jose Covaco noticed the man in the two photos and jokingly wondered if the man put on a cap as a disguise to meet PM Modi twice.
 
The tweet, that now has 2,000 retweets and counting, set off a chain reaction in motion as many on the micro-blogging site joined in and wondered if the disguise theory was actually true. Theories ranged from a secret twin brother to time-travelling.
 
The search for Gagan

The hilarious conspiracy theory, which started as a joke, escalated when many Twitter users identified the man as Gagan. So, who is he?

via GIPHY

The comedian claimed he managed to contact Gagan and would soon uncover the mystery behind the two photos. (And in case you're wondering, the twin theory is ruled out, sadly.)
 
While PM Modi has reached the United Kingdom for the second leg of his tour, Twitter hasn't been able to move on from the mystery of Gagan from Sweden.

