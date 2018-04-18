Man Clicked Shaking PM Modi's Hand Twice Sets Off Bizarre Twitter Theory

Did this guy run ahead and put a cap on to disguise himself so he could shake Modiji's hand twice ? pic.twitter.com/LQEeXF4uSb — José Covaco (@HoeZaay) April 17, 2018

Conclusive proof. That Gagan ek hai. pic.twitter.com/2FWcKX3IWO — Sourav Das (@Souravdas1711) April 18, 2018

I understand it's a joke but the pic is taken from different angles,u can see that as the pocket square on Modi is in different directions in both pics,he might have taken off the cap between both the pics — raja (@sillyfelloww) April 17, 2018

Another Photoshop I guess.

Just kidding

He lost his cap in the crowd which seems like the most likely explanation, and obvious diffrent cameras took the picture at different times. — Albert Khare (@AlbertKhare1981) April 17, 2018

No. One is Ramesh and the other is Suresh. Lol !! — Chaitanya Sharma Kandala (@ChaitsStates) April 18, 2018

Wow! He is faster than flash. — Swapnil Martode (@swapneilmartode) April 17, 2018

Time travel — Saurabh Mishra (@SaurabhM16) April 17, 2018

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Stockholm, Sweden for the first leg of his three-nation Europe tour. He was received by Swedish PM Stefan Lofven who broke protocol to welcome him at the airport . An excited group of people from the Indian community also gathered to greet the Prime Minister when he reached Stockholm. Holding "Welcome NaMo" posters, they lined up to get a glimpse of PM Modi, who happily obliged by shaking hands with them. As PM Modi shared photos of the warm welcome by the Indians in Sweden, one man in particular stood out prominently on social media.The bespectacled man was seen shaking hands with PM Modi in two different images posted on PM Modi's social media pages. In one picture, he was seen wearing a cap and in the other, he was seen without it.The mystery began when VJ and comedian Jose Covaco noticed the man in the two photos and jokingly wondered if the man put on a cap as a disguise to meet PM Modi twice.The tweet, that now has 2,000 retweets and counting, set off a chain reaction in motion as many on the micro-blogging site joined in and wondered if the disguise theory was actually true. Theories ranged from a secret twin brother to time-travelling. The hilarious conspiracy theory, which started as a joke, escalated when many Twitter users identified the man as Gagan. So, who is he?

UPDATE : OMFG @Rgohel09 has found Gagan and sent me his contacts.. will try to get in touch with him .. pic.twitter.com/Mb4vsEknUo — José Covaco (@HoeZaay) April 17, 2018

#GAGANUPDATE

Fam, Gagan doesn't use social media but he is aware of the madness & is planning to sign up just to reply to this.

[This is the person who recognized him first on insta,so I messaged them.Only Gagan can confirm the parts I've blurred out ] pic.twitter.com/C3I2TRjmU1 — José Covaco (@HoeZaay) April 17, 2018

[News Sfx]

THIS IS THE LATEST #GAGANUPDATE

The Nation needs to KNOW.

Everything you think you know about the time traveler who shook PM Modi's hand twice, ..is RUBBISH.

Stay with us we hope to take this News about a joke to it's logical conclusion. #GagansAndRosespic.twitter.com/LjOirl16Dw — José Covaco (@HoeZaay) April 18, 2018