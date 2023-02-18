Man Claims To Have Found 'Biggest' M&M, Guinness World Records Responds

Mr Walsh's tweet has accumulated more than 20,000 views and hundreds of likes.

M&M's is one of the most popular candies. The multi-coloured mini candies, which look similar to Cadbury Gems, come in two sizes. While the standard M&M's are 1.04 cm in diameter, the mega M&M's are around 2.12cm in diameter. However, now a Twitter user named Fintan Walsh has claimed to have found the "biggest M&M in the world".

Taking to the micro-blogging website, Mr Walsh shared a picture that showed two M&M's candies placed on his palm. While one candy was regular-sized, the other one appeared to be the size of an Indian jujube.

"Hi @GWR I have the biggest M&M in the world. What's the next step for us," Walsh wrote, tagging the Twitter handle of Guinness World Records (GWR). In response, the GWR jokingly wrote, "That's not an M&M that's a boulder."

that's not an M&M that's a boulder https://t.co/6kIq1qbtJc — Guinness World Records (@GWR) February 17, 2023

Mr Walsh's tweet has accumulated more than 20,000 views and hundreds of likes.

Meanwhile, speaking of M&M's, last year, a determined 22-year-old reclaimed the Guinness World Records title of the tallest stack of M&Ms by stacking six of the chocolate candies. GWR announced that Brendan Kelbie of Australia broke the record of five held by Will Cutbill and Rocco Mercurio.

Notably, in 2016, the record was first set with four M&Ms by Silvio Sabba. Mr Kelbie tied the record in November 2020 and jointly claimed the title. A few months later, Mr Cutbill, who lives in England, took the title and dared anyone to beat him. Then, Mr Kelbie in 2021 rebuilt the tiny tower of M&Ms and added one more.

