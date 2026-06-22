Man Captures Planted Urban Forest At IISc Bengaluru Campus, Calls It "Absolutely Beautiful"

A video showing the green surroundings of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has caught the attention of social media users. Shared by a student, the clip highlights the institute's carefully planned urban forest and offers a unique view of the campus from above.

The video was posted on Instagram by Divyansh Tiwari and features a sweeping view from the seventh floor of the IDR building, one of the newest structures on the IISc campus.

Introducing himself in the video, Tiwari says that he is from IISc Bangalore and had come to visit the IDR building on a Sunday. He describes IDR as the most recently built and most beautiful building on the campus and asks viewers to pay attention to the view from the seventh floor.

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Pointing towards the greenery, Tiwari explains that while many people may think they are looking at a jungle, it is actually an urban forest that has been carefully planted by IISc. He notes that the city can also be seen in the background.

He further says that the landscape includes plants in different shades of orange, pink, green and purple, and that every plant has been carefully placed by the institute. Tiwari also points out the heritage royal building of IISc and says the view is absolutely beautiful.

The student encourages visitors to experience the view for themselves. He says that anyone visiting IISc should come to the seventh floor of the IDR building to see the canopy.

Tiwari adds that the forest visible from the front of the main building is the same forest seen from a different perspective. He says it is a pleasure to come there after a tiring day in the lab and simply enjoy the surroundings.

The video was shared with the caption that every tree visible in the view has been beautifully planted by the IISc administration and that it is one of the reasons the institute has one of the best campuses in the country.