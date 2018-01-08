Man Calls 911 To Report Himself For Drunk Driving "Where are you right now?" asks the operator. "I don't know. I'm too drunk," he responds.

Michael Lester has been cited for four offences, including driving under influence.



The voice on the other end stuns the operator with his response.



"I'm just drunk driving," says a man on the other end.



39-year-old Michael Lester from Florida, USA may have made police's job much easier when he reported himself for drunk driving on New Year's Eve.



Cops have now released the audio of the "entertaining" 911 call made by him on December 31 to warn other drivers about the dangers of driving under the influence.



The operator asks him his location and several other questions but it's a while before she gets any answers.



"Where are you right now?" she asks.



"I don't know. I'm too drunk" he responds.



When asked where he had been all night, he tells the operator that he had been "driving around all night to get pulled over". The cooperative lawbreaker also informed authorities that he was driving on the wrong side of the road.



You can listen to the recording below:





Fortunately, Michael was stopped before anyone got hurt by his driving.



According to the post by Polk County Sheriff's Office, Michael started off by admitting that he had had two beers when he was eventually pulled over. He then changed the number to 'three or four' while also admitting that he had only slept four hours in the last four days.



Besides driving under influence (DUI), Michael was also charged with driving on the wrong side of the road, improper use of the center lane, and no seat belt.



Polk County Sheriff's Office has now used his recording to urge citizens to not drink and drive.









