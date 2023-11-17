Man Builds Fully Functional Tesla Cybertruck Using Wood, Elon Musk Reacts

The video has accumulated more than 935,000 views and over 14,000 likes.

A woodworker from Vietnam has achieved a remarkable feat by creating a fully functional wooden replica of a Tesla Cybertruck. A video shared on YouTube showcases the meticulous process, starting with a basic metal frame as the foundation of the vehicle to replicating the Cybertruck's body. It shows how the man takes the wooden prototype for a drive after spending 100 days creating it. The clip was shared on a YouTube channel called ND - Woodworking Art with a long note for Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

"I am a passionate content creator with a deep love for wooden vehicles and a tremendous admiration for both you and Tesla. Over the years, I've embarked on several wooden car projects to gain valuable experience. And today I launched a car that I am very impressed with, the Cybertruck. It is also the car that many of my audiences love and want me to build," the YouTuber wrote. He concluded his post by urging his fans to help him send his message to Elon Musk and Tesla.

In the clip, the woodworker employs wooden slabs to conceal the metal frames, electric motor, and batteries of the Cybertruck replica. He also incorporates similar lights and adorns the side panel with an X logo. The clip concludes with the man taking his wooden car for a ride with his son.

"I am aware that Tesla has faced its share of challenges in bringing the Cybertruck to fruition. However, I maintain unwavering faith in your vision and the capabilities of Tesla. I am confident that this extraordinary vehicle will ultimately succeed. I hope to have the honour of gifting this wooden Cybertruck to you and Tesla," the YouTuber wrote in the caption.

The woodworker also shared several images of his creation for Tesla CEO Elon Musk on X. Surprisingly, Mr Musk acknowledged his post and agreed to his request. "Sure, much appreciated," he wrote.

Sure, much appreciated ❤️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 3, 2023

The clip was shared on YouTube a month ago and since then it has accumulated more than 935,000 views and over 14,000 likes. The clip also prompted several reactions from YouTubers.

"That result is bad-ass. This has to be one of the best looking Cybertruck to ever hit the roads and I'd love for it to be prominently featured at Tesla's HQ," wrote one user. "What a legend. Can we all appreciate how much time he put into building the cybertruck, AND how he surprised his kids and had a blast with them. What an absolute legend," said another.

"Let's just take a moment and appreciate his hard work," commented a third. "You sir are a very talented human being. So fascinating to see you built this truck from scratch, and then driving it with your kids, one word amazing!!! Keep up the good work and sincerely hope Elon Musk come to you to get it in person. You truly deserve it," added another.