Malala's Witty Tweet On iPhone 11 Has Twitter In Splits

Malala shared a pic of the dress she wore on the day of Apple event.

Apple announced the launch of its next-generation iPhone at its annual event in California on Tuesday. Apple's new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max were all touted for their camera capabilities. While the iPhone 11 packs a dual rear camera setup, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max both feature three rear cameras.

The triple camera setup, reminiscent of a fidget spinner, led to many hilarious comparisons and jokes on social media. Nobel Laureate Malala Yousufzai also joined the fun with a hilarious tweet of her own.

On Tuesday, the 22-year-old took to the microblogging website to share a photograph of the dress she wore on the day of Apple's event. The bright blue dress features an embroidered pattern similar to the camera design of the latest iPhones.

"Is this just a coincidence that I wore this dress on the same day as Apple iPhone 11's launch," quipped Malala while sharing the pic. Take a look:

Is this just a coincidence that I wore this dress on the same day as Apple iPhone 11's launch #iPhone11pic.twitter.com/k6s4WM4HKq — Malala (@Malala) September 10, 2019

In less 10 hours of being posted, the tweet has collected over 7,000 'likes' and a ton of amused comments.

👀 you knew — Sauleha (@Sauliloquy1) September 10, 2019

So trendy yass — dany 🌸 (@danielaguevara) September 10, 2019

Take a look at some of the other comparison memes that the triple cameras inspired:

Someone said that iPhone 11 resembles coconut #iPhone11pic.twitter.com/hOinrDhmXT — OGA JOHN BOSCO (@johnboscokomedy) September 10, 2019

This is not the only iPhone feature that led to hilarious jokes. Apple's announcement of the latest iPhones and their 'slofie' capabilities also led to a lot of amused reactions.

Apple iPhone 11 price will start at Rs 64,900 in India for the base 64GB variant. The phone will also be offered in 128GB and 256GB variants, with colour options of purple, white, green, yellow, black, and red.

