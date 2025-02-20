Apple Launches iPhone 16e, Internet Says, "Get Samsung S25 Instead"

Apple has just introduced the iPhone 16e, the newest addition to the iPhone 16 lineup, and the internet is already having a field day. Marketed as the spiritual successor to the iPhone SE 3 (2020), the 16e promises modern design and updated features- without the premium price tag of its more expensive siblings. The iPhone 16e is priced at $599 (Rs 59900).

While the iPhone 16e and iPhone 16 share a similar design, Apple has once again given budget-conscious fans something to cheer about and meme. The launch has unleashed a wave of online reactions, from excitement and scepticism to the inevitable "just buy an Android" takes.

A user wrote, "So, basically 16 with a worse camera and 1 less GPU core. I wonder how much most people care about either."

Another user commented, "Damn, $599 is a decent price bump, but I guess my company will be paying so I shouldn't care. I wonder if the iPhone 17 will get a price bump too."

"Anything apple is expensive, but this iPhone 16e is absurdity even for apple pricing," a user wrote on X.

As usual, Android users are lurking in the comments, sipping their coffee and delivering their usual hot takes.

"Get a samsung s25 instead. Not worth the money for this brick," another Android user wrote on X.

Get a samsung s25 instead. Not worth the money for this brick — Jaya Harshit (@jayaneeli) February 20, 2025

A user wrote, "60k for a 60Hz display. Looks like someone played April fool early,"

