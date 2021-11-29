Malala Yousafzai Graduates From Oxford. Here's What She Posted

Malala Yousafzai's post was a hit with her fans, admirers

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai is now a graduate in philosophy, politics and economics from the University of Oxford, London. She achieved the feat nine years after being shot by the Taliban for campaigning for girls' education in her homeland, Pakistan. Sharing pictures of herself from her graduation ceremony on Instagram, in which she appeared joyous, the youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize winner, wrote, “Some Latin was said and apparently I have a degree.” Ms Yousafzai can be seen posing in her hat and gown in the university, alongside her proud parents and husband Asser Malik.

Ms Yousafzai's post has, so far, raked up more than 8.32 lakh likes and many congratulatory messages have also poured in.

“Congratulations to all your hard work and dedication - the world is so lucky to have you,” commented American actress Kristen Bell.

“Congratulations,” the Oxford university commented.

“Congratulations. You are an inspiration to many young girls. Goals, hard work, faith and dedication, the key to success,” said an Instagram user.

"You look absolutely gorgeous Malala, you're my childhood inspiration," said another.

"Congratulations. And what a stunning backdrop Oxford is," a third said.

The Oxford University's graduation ceremony was initially set for May 2020, but had to be delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremonies then moved to September this year.

Ms Yousafzai married Mr Malik, a manager with the Pakistan Cricket Board, in a low-key ceremony in Birmingham on November 9. In a tweet, she had then written, “We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families.”

Today marks a precious day in my life.

Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.

????: @malinfezehaipic.twitter.com/SNRgm3ufWP — Malala (@Malala) November 9, 2021

In 2014, Ms Yousafzai became the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner, at the age of only 17 years. She was born in Pakistan. On October 9, 2012, she was shot in the head by a Taliban terrorist for campaigning for girls' education in Pakistan. She was rushed to the UK for medical treatment. She settled there and continued her study.