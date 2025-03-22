Oxford University Visiting Fellowships: Apply Now For Free Stay And Academic Engagement

The University of Oxford's Department for Continuing Education is now accepting applications for its Visiting Fellowships Scheme, offered for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 academic years.

Interested candidates can apply by sending their application along with attachments to HR@conted.ox.ac.uk using the subject title "Application for OUDCE Visiting Fellows Scheme." The last date to apply for Visiting Fellowships in the 2025-26 academic year is 6 April 2025.

The University welcomes applications from a diverse range of subjects and fields. If a Visiting Fellow's work has a cross-disciplinary element, the Department will actively seek opportunities to facilitate engagement with other academics and experts across the University.

The official website states: "Visiting Fellowships are aimed at individuals who are in a position to take advantage of the academic opportunities provided by the Department and Oxford University, and who can add something distinctive to our rich academic environment. It is also our hope and expectation that the Visiting Fellow will, where appropriate, support the development of a mutually beneficial partnership with their home institution."

As part of their fellowship, Visiting Fellows are expected to share their expertise through various channels. Specifically, they will be required to deliver one or more lectures on their research and/or practice at the Department's Lifelong Learning Research Forum. Additionally, they will be expected to facilitate a workshop or seminar on a topic of their choice, focusing on lifelong learning pedagogies and student experience.

Visiting Fellows will be provided with free accommodation and breakfast at the Department in central Oxford during their stay. The University may be able to assist with travel costs to and from Oxford in certain cases; please inquire about this possibility when submitting your application. However, selected fellows will not receive any stipend for this post.