Mahira Khan's Wednesday 'Halat', Described With A Pic Of Princess Diana

This picture of Princess Diana was clicked during a party in November 1981.

Mid-week blues getting you down? You're not the only one. It seems like everyone, including Mahira Khan, is in need of some extra sleep this Wednesday. A few hours ago, the Raees actress took to Instagram to share a famous picture of Princess Diana which shows her sleeping during a party.

"Same halat," she captioned the picture, which translates to "same state."

Going by the caption and the picture, it seems like Mahira too is in need of a few extra hours of sleep this morning. We hear you, Mahira, we hear you.

It seems like the picture of Princess Diana has also resonated with many on Instagram, having already collected over 38,000 'likes' and hundreds of comments since being shared just five hours ago.

"Big mood," writes one person in the comments section. "True. This is me in history class too. This is probably a lot of people in history class," jokes another. "Same, Mahira," a third writes.

The snapshot shared by Mahira Khan shows Princess Diana in a beautiful lilac gown, catching some shut-eye during a party. According to Vogue, the picture was clicked during a party at the Victoria and Albert Museum in November 1981.

We assume it is Mahira's busy schedule that has her craving some rest. The actress is currently in the US, where she auctioned off a bat signed by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan two days ago for a fundraising event.