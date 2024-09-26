''Magical': Neelakurinji Flowers Bloom In Nilgiris After 12 Years, Video Goes Viral

This phenomenon occurs once every 12 years, making it a highly anticipated event.

The Nilgiri Hills in Tamil Nadu are currently witnessing a breathtaking spectacle of nature as the rare and enchanting Neelakurinji flowers bloom en masse, painting the landscape with vibrant blue hues. This phenomenon occurs once every 12 years, making it a highly anticipated event. This rarity creates a natural wonder that attracts nature enthusiasts and tourists from worldwide, eager to witness the majestic display. Recently, Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Supriya Sahu, shared captivating visuals of the rare Neelakurinji flowers on X.

The shared video and photos showcase the stunning flowers in full glory. One image features Kuttan, a Toda tribesman, surrounded by a sea of blue, with the clear blue sky accentuating the scene's allure. Another photo captures the vibrant blue flowers peeking through lush green foliage.

''Kuttan a Toda tribesman sits proudly among the blooming Neelakurinji flowers in Nilgiris. Flowers of Neelkurinji bloom once in 12 years cycle. It is said that Nilgiris gets its name due to the magical blue hue imparted by these stunning flowers. Neelakurinji Strobilanthes kunthiana has most recently been assessed for The IUCN Red List of Threatened Species in 2024 and listed as Vulnerable emphasising the need for its conservation,'' the tweet was captioned.

Reacting to the mesmerising pictures, one user said, ''The Magical and rarity quality of nature's creation.'' Another commented, ''These rare flower species should be protected by all means.''

A third added, ''Nature is next only to heaven. Being in cities we become more uncivilised and inhumane. Speak to any tribal, farmer or villager they know more about nature than any well-qualified environmentalist. Preserve nature for next-gen protection.''

The Toda tribes, indigenous to the Nilgiris, consider the Neelakurinji sacred, believing its bloom brings prosperity and good fortune. As the flowers bloom, the hills come alive with festivities, attracting tourists and locals alike.