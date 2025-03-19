Madurai Girl, 7, Makes History As Youngest Taekwondo Instructor Ever

Seven-year-old Samyuktha Narayanan from Madurai has amazed India and the world with her exceptional Taekwondo skills. She has set a Guinness World Record as the "youngest Taekwondo instructor ever."

Guinness World Records in a post on Instagram wrote, "Seven-year-old girl makes history as the youngest Taekwondo instructor ever aged just seven years and 270 days old! Samyuktha Narayanan is an inspiration to fellow kids in Madurai, India, encouraging them to engage in sports!"

See the post here:

The post sparked mixed reactions- while some were impressed by her skills, others worried that practising Taekwondo at such a young age might be harmful.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, "Heartiest congratulations on achieving a world record at such a young age Samyuktha. Your hard work, determination, and incredible talent are truly inspiring. You have not only made your family proud but have also set an example for other young dreamers to believe in themselves and strive for greatness. May this remarkable achievement be the first of many milestones in your bright future."

Another user wrote, "There's always a child doing it better than you."

"A sprained ankle could impact her life in a flash," the third user wrote on Instagram.

"This just goes to show that kids can achieve great things," the fourth user wrote.

"Exceptional," the fifth user wrote.