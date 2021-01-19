Madurai Couple Sends Wedding Cards With QR Code For Guests To Transfer Money

A couple hit upon a unique way for their wedding guests to send gifts (Representative Image)

One family in Tamil Nadu has found a unique, no-contact way to collect wedding gifts from loved ones amid the coronavirus pandemic. As the world continues to adjust to the new normal of social distancing and no contact, a couple in Madurai printed QR codes on their wedding invite so their guests could transfer cash gifts directly into their accounts, reports The News Minute. According to the news website, the culture of giving cash gifts or "moi" to the hosts of any function is prevalent in Tamil Nadu.

Guests invited to Siva Sankari and Saravanan's wedding on Sunday had the option to send them monetary gifts by scanning the Google Pay or PhonePe QR code printed on their wedding invites, instead of gifting cash in envelopes as is the norm.

It was the bride - a programme analyst in Bengaluru - who thought of the idea of printing QR codes on the invites, reports The Hindu.

"About 30 persons had used the QR code facility and gave cash as their wedding present," TJ Jeyanthi, the bride's mother, was quoted as saying. Jeyanthi, who runs a beauty parlour in Madurai, added, "This is the first time such a thing has been attempted in our family."

The move also helped relatives who could not attend the function send gifts to the couple.

The wedding industry has seen various innovations and changes ever since the coronavirus pandemic restricted the number of people who could meet at one place. The pandemic gave rise to the culture of 'Zoom weddings' - with a number of couples opting for virtual ceremonies over huge gatherings.