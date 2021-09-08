From Madhuri To IndiGo Airhostess - Everyone's Dancing To 'Manike Mange Hithe'

Madhuri Dixit shared a video on the song 'Manike Mage Hithe'

An IndiGo airhostess's dance to the viral song 'Manike Mage Hithe' has taken Instagram by storm, racking up more than 13.9 million views in less than a fortnight. Aayat Urf Afreen filmed herself dancing to the Sinhala song inside an empty flight and shared a clip of the performance on Instagram on August 28. She is one of the thousands of Instagram users who have used the track in their dance videos, contributing to its massive popularity. Other names on the list include the likes of Madhuri Dixit and Tiger Shroff.

'Manike Mage Hithe' is a viral song that turned Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva into an overnight Internet sensation. The song has been used as the background in thousands of Instagram Reels videos, racking up millions of views in the process. On YouTube, it has clocked in over 93 million views, making it the Sri Lankan video with the most number of views.

IndiGo airhostess Aayat Urf Afreen danced to the song inside an empty flight during a long halt. The video shows her performing in her uniform. "Long halts! aur crew thoda sa dance na karein.. (Long halt, so the crew will dance)," she wrote while sharing the video.

The performance has almost 1 million 'likes' and over 4,000 comments on Instagram.

"Your expressions made my day," wrote one Instagram user in the comments section. "Best dance on this song," another said.

Actress Madhuri Dixit also shared a video set to 'Manike Mage Hithe' yesterday. "Coz I love this song," she wrote while sharing the clip.

Before this, actor Tiger Shroff had also posted a video of his performance to the hit song. It shows him teaming up with choreographer Paressh Prabhakar Shirodkar to deliver a fun performance.

What do you think of these videos? Let us know using the comments section.