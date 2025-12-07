"Mad Traffic And Honking": Kanpur Man Shares Challenges He Faced After Moving Back To India From Ireland

A Kanpur-based professional has spoken about the difficulties he has been dealing with after moving back to India from Ireland. Akash Tiwari, who works as Manager of AI and Innovation Strategy at Coursera, said that since returning home, he is facing problems he never had to think about during his time in Ireland.

In a post, Tiwari shared the challenges he's faced since returning to Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He said that since moving to India, his daily life has become a new one, especially electricity-related problems.

According to him, power outages of four to five hours are common in Kanpur. He also mentioned that while he was writing this post, there was still no electricity in his area.

Check Out The Post Here:

Moving back to India 🇮🇳 has brought so many issues in my life, that I never had to worry about in Ireland 🇮🇪



1. Electricity: I am in Kanpur, and on an average there's a power cut for 4-5 hours everyday. We don't have electricity even at the time of writing this. In Dublin, over… — Akash Tiwari (@akashtiwari1007) December 6, 2025

Tiwari compared this to his experience in Ireland, where he lived for more than three years. He experienced only one power outage there, and that too for a mere 15 minutes.2wsa

He explained that he was informed of this outage a month in advance, as it was due to a meter replacement.

Tiwari's difficulties aren't limited to electricity. He also cited poor air quality and heavy traffic as major problems.

He said that chaotic traffic and constant honking are problems created by humans and shouldn't exist. According to him, if these problems didn't exist, people could focus on more important aspects of life.

Tiwari's post clearly explains the various daily challenges he faced after moving to India from Ireland, even though the infrastructure in Ireland was more reliable and stable. His experience reflects the differences in life in both places and the new learnings he has learned since returning to India.

Social Media Reaction

The post got viral on social media and users have shown their concern regarding this.

One user commented, "We all need to participate in the change."

Another user noted, "I feel that man. I also moved back from California a year and a half ago."

"Welcome to your real world," added athird user.