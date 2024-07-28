'Love Is In The Air': Argentine Athlete Couple Steals The Show With Proposal At Paris Olympics 2024

A user wrote, "Love is in the air!"

The official Twitter account of the Olympic Games recently shared a post about the love story of two Argentine athletes, capturing the attention of social media users. People are expressing their admiration and love for the couple, who have also shared the news on their Instagram accounts.

As the Paris 2024 Olympics are underway, with the opening ceremony held on July 26, numerous athletes have gathered in Paris. Amid the fierce competition and the drive to excel, there have also been heartwarming moments, including a romantic proposal between two Argentine athletes. One athlete began the Olympic Games by proposing to his fellow athlete in front of everyone, a moment that quickly went viral on social media and made headlines.

The love story between Pablo Simonet and Pilar Campoy was shared on Twitter by the account @TheOlympicGames on July 24. The post, captioned "The first marriage proposal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Village," has garnered 106.5 thousand views and 665 likes.

See the post here:

The first marriage proposal at the #Paris2024 Olympic Village! 💍🩵🤍



Pablo Simonet and Pilar Campoy had a very special moment surrounded by their handball and hockey teammates from Argentina. 😍



Congratulations, you two! All the best! 👏 pic.twitter.com/hJJyf9lBMI — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 24, 2024

The story of Pablo and Pilar adds a sweet and memorable moment to the excitement of the Paris 2024 Olympics. The love story has struck a chord with social media users. Thirty-eight users have commented, with one congratulating the couple and another noting that love is in the air.

A user wrote, "Love is in the air!"

"Congratulations to the couple," another user commented.

"Olympic rings and engagement rings," the third user wrote.

The video of the proposal was also shared on Instagram by Pablo Simonet. In the caption, he wrote that the love of his life has said yes in the dream place and thanked his friends and a few accomplices for making this special and allowing them to keep this forever.



