Love In The Time Of COVID-19: Stories That Won Hearts On The Internet

Some love stories from the lockdown have won hearts on social media.

A lockdown can be tough on the best of relationships, but they say love always finds a way. As millions around the world stay indoors during the coronavirus pandemic, some heartwarming love stories to emerge from the lockdown have struck a chord with social media users. From asking a neighbour out using a drone to celebrating with hundreds of guests - virtually, of course - these tales of love in the times of coronavirus will bring a smile to your face:

In London, a doctor and a nurse working amid the coronavirus pandemic did not want it to interfere with their wedding plans. Jann Tipping and Annalan Navaratnam therefore decided to bring their wedding forward and got married at the hospital itself. Photos from their beautiful wedding, which took place on April 24, went viral earlier this month and had thousands of netizens gushing.

A doctor and nurse from St Thomas' who had to cancel their wedding due to the #coronavirus outbreak have got married in the hospital's historical chapel.



Read about Jann and Annalan's special day and why it meant so much to them to tie the knot at work https://t.co/ECH4nJuBSopic.twitter.com/tz6T0jj2Bi — Guy's and St Thomas' (@GSTTnhs) May 26, 2020

In New York, Mark Van Name and Jen O'Leary had been planning their wedding for months when the coronavirus pandemic began shutting down much of the city. Not keen on postponing their big day, the couple decided to host an intimate ceremony that friends and family could attend on Zoom. When New York Councilmember Van Bramer heard of their plans, he decided to offer them his backyard and perform the ceremony himself. And so, when the big day dawned, Mark and Jen put on their wedding finery - plus masks and gloves - and walked to Mr Van Bramer's home, where their guests joined in virtually to watch them get married.

Here are some photos of the wedding I just performed in my backyard! I teared up as I married Jennie O'Leary & Mark Van Name! So grateful I could officiate today as they scrambled to keep their wedding date even though the big party will have to come later! #LoveWins#QueensWinspic.twitter.com/n3quMKacsR — Jimmy Van Bramer (@JimmyVanBramer) April 25, 2020

It was also New York where one of the most viral love stories of the lockdown played out. Brooklyn-based photographer Jeremy Cohen had millions of social media users hooked when he revealed that he had sent his drone over to a neighbour to ask her out on a date - and she had agreed. Their socially distanced love story had taken social media by storm and had hundreds of users rooting for them to get married.

I can't believe this actually worked and yes this is a real story pic.twitter.com/X5KbBl0qIe — Jeremy Cohen (@jerm_cohen) March 22, 2020

you cant spell quarantine w/o U R A Q T pic.twitter.com/ntwOHrJXyn — Jeremy Cohen (@jerm_cohen) March 28, 2020

Vignesh KM and Anjali Ranjith - a couple from Kerala - had been planning their wedding for over a year when the coronavirus-induced lockdown upended their big day's plan. The couple maintained a never-say-die attitude and hosted a wedding on video conferencing platform Zoom. Their parents, who logged in from Kerala to watch the event, sent mangalsutra (an auspicious thread tied by the groom around the bride's neck) and wedding attire for the couple through speed post when the lockdown restrictions were relaxed in the state.

The first case of the novel coronavirus emerged in China last December and since then it has spread to virtually all parts of the world. Globally, coronavirus cases have crossed 5.5 million.