Delhi Court Convicts Wedding Organiser For Flouting COVID-19 Norms

A Delhi court has convicted a wedding organiser for flouting COVID-19 norms by allowing a gathering of more than 50 people at the function in 2020, where none of the guests wore masks or maintained social distancing.

Allegations against convict Sunil Narula were that he organised the marriage function at his farmhouse in Delhi's Nawada Housing Complex on December 11, 2020, where he allowed more than 50 people without following the prescribed rules.

On a complaint filed by his neighbour, two police officers went to the farmhouse, where they saw that none of the guests wore masks and no social distancing norms were followed by the farmhouse owner.

The police said the function was in violation of the order passed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sub Division Najafgarh, dated November 5, 2020.

Metropolitan Magistrate Ashish Kumar Meena held Narula guilty for the offence under section 188 IPC (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), noting that he failed to produce the defence evidence against the evidence of the prosecution.

The maximum punishment under this Section entails a jail term of up to six months and a fine.

“The evidence furnished by prosecution inspires the confidence of this court. The witness has given consistent testimony and there is no reason to doubt the same,” the judge stated in the judgment.

During the trial, the convict had told the court that he was falsely implicated.

