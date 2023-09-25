London's 'Tube Girl' Has Inspired A New TikTok Trend. Who Is She?

A woman in the UK has sparked a new TikTok trend with her energetic dance routines filmed on the London Underground. In recent days, Sabrina Bahsoon, now known as the 'Tube Girl', has become a viral sensation, thanks to her videos of lip-syncing and dancing to viral songs while riding subway trains in London. She posted her first viral Tube video in August.

Her viral videos have sparked a new trend, inspiring other women across the world to replicate her public transit style and share similar content. The trend is all about turning a mundane public transport commute into ''something fun'' and ''dance like nobody's watching.'' Inspired by her, several women are now embracing self-confidence by dancing freely on subways, trains, and buses.

Here are some videos:

head empty only london tube girl pic.twitter.com/cKDiUQYasP — taqqqqqqqq 🐀 (@taqzdn) September 17, 2023

London Tube girl is Malaysian Queen yalls ✨✨ she now runs in MAC runaway pula tu!!!!! pic.twitter.com/JdlAkwdxFP — fira (@zfrhpn) September 23, 2023

''I have to commute everywhere because I live quite far out from everyone. So on the way back home after a night out, I'd put my music on. And when you're bumping your head, people don't come up to you, people leave you alone a bit more. So I was feeling more safe and enjoying my journey a bit better, '' Ms Bahsoon told The BBC.

Many followers remark that they "could never do that" on public transport, to which Ms Bahsoon said, "Romanticise your journey. Trust me, no one actually cares.''

"I think that the Tube Girl has already become something more than just dancing on the Tube. So I think it's about confidence and it's about being more comfortable with your authentic self,'' she said.

Since she went viral, Ms. Bahsoon has made a runway debut at MAC Cosmetics' London fashion show and is now getting offered work with other well-known brands. As per BBC, Ms. Bahsoon was raised in Malaysia and moved to the UK to study law at Durham University.

Speaking about the trend, psychologist, Dr. Sarah Ashton told ABC News, ''Public transport is a space where social norms and behaviours are often adhered to, so to see Tube Girl breaking out of those norms is unique.''

"It really makes sense that Tube Girl has had this impact because it's really speaking to the experiences and the needs of a large portion of the population,'' she added.