Lizard, Car Tire, And A Rs 50 Crore Watch: Hotels Reveal Most Unusual Lost And Found Items

Report detailed some of the most unusual lost and found items at hotels, including a pet lizard.

Hotels.com, a global website for booking hotel rooms online, has released its annual Hotel Room Insights Report, highlighting the most common items left behind by hotel guests and some of the most unusual room service requests.

According to the report, which is based on data from over 400 hotels worldwide, the most frequently forgotten items include phone chargers, dirty laundry, power adapters, makeup, and toiletries. In addition, 10% of hotels reported finding dentures left behind by guests.

Some of the more unusual items left behind in hotel rooms include a Rolex watch, a $6 million (Rs 50 crore) watch, a Hermes Birkin bag, luxury car keys and documents, a car tire, an engagement ring, a tooth, two full-leg casts, stacks of cash, a pet lizard, and a chick. Fortunately, the lizard and chick were safely reunited with their owners.

The report also highlights some unusual room service requests, including an Evian-filled tub for a child's bath, a customised allergen menu for a pet, burnt toast, a caviar hot dog, fresh goat milk, 4 pounds of bananas, and a high five from a team member to confirm their request was received.

The Hotel Room Innsights Report also provides a fascinating glimpse into the Hidden Hotel Perks-The Perks You Never Knew You Needed around the world.

Stroll through a 400-year-old Japanese garden at Hotel New Otani Tokyo The Main.

The Four Seasons Hotel Austin provides an in-room guitar concierge for guests who want to strum on a premium guitar.

The Sentinel Hotel in Portland offers Very Important Pets services, including access to top groomers and a pet acupuncturist for stressed pets.

Take a private guided tour of the British Museum at The Montague on the Gardens in London.

Savour a personalised wine tasting experience in the cellar of Villa Gallici Hotel & Spa.