'Lighthouse That Guides Us': Ratan Tata's Post For Founder Of Tata Group

A photograph of Jamsetji Tata, shared by Ratan Tata.

Industrialist Ratan Tata has shared an Instagram post remembering the founder of the Tata Group, Jamsetji Tata, on his 181st birth anniversary today. Ratan Tata, 82, took to the photo and video sharing platform this evening to share a black and white photograph of Jamsetji, who founded the Tata Group as a private trading firm in 1868.

In his post, Ratan Tata hailed Jamsetji Tata as the "lighthouse" that guides the group – one whose business legacy helped build the nation. He also said that the "culture of empathy and kindness" Jamsetji fostered has been the foundation of the Tata Group.

Regarded as the 'Father of Indian Industry', Jamsetji Tata was born in Navsari on March 3, 1839. A visionary with sharp business acumen, the Tata Iron and Steel Industry he set up is considered to be the oldest industry in India.

"He will forever be the lighthouse that guides us long after his business and philanthropic legacy helped build the nation," wrote Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons. "We remember Jamsetji, his strong will and large heart on his 181st birth anniversary today."

Take a look at his Instagram post below:

Mr Tata's Instagram post has collected over 45,000 'likes' and hundreds of comments within minutes of being shared. In the comments section, many hailed Jamsetji as the builder of the nation.

"Big salute to the builder of the nation," wrote one person in the comments section. "Legend," said another.

Ratan Tata joined Instagram in October last year after a long hiatus from public life. Since then, he has treated his 1.3 million Instagram followers to rare family photos, throwbacks and more.