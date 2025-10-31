"Life Is Really Different For Everyone": X User Shares Taxi Driver's Heartbreaking Experience

In a heartwarming encounter, a man's taxi ride in Mumbai turned into a poignant lesson on the struggles people face every day. Twitter (now known as X) user Mehul R Thakkar's recent post about how a taxi driver handled the news about his daughter's accident is going viral, reminding us that life's challenges are vastly different for everyone.

In his post, the user said, "On Monday, I was in a kaali-peeli taxi in Dadar, Mumbai. Midway, the driver got a call from his native place. His daughter had met with an accident. I could see the panic instantly take over him."

"While I asked him to stop the cab, his hands were shaking, his voice broke, and he immediately called his wife asking her to rush to the spot."

Check out the post here:

On Monday, I was in a kaali-peeli taxi in Dadar, Mumbai..

Midway, the driver got a call from his native place. His daughter had met with an accident. I could see the panic instantly take over him..



While I asked him to stop the cab, his hands were shaking, his voice broke, and… pic.twitter.com/telKVP8fYE — Mehul R. Thakkar (@MehulThakkar_) October 29, 2025

After a while, he spoke with the person who had made the call and was relieved to know that the girl hadn't suffered serious injuries, possibly a fractured arm.

Seeing the driver's condition, the passenger advised him to take deep breaths and remain calm.

But what happened next touched the passenger's heart. The driver said he wanted to go home because his family needed him at the moment, but if he went, he wouldn't be able to earn for the next ten days, and he would need money there too.

Recalling that experience, the person wrote, "We often talk about work-life balance, leaves, CL, PL, remote work, and mental health days. But there are people around us whose lives don't come with those buffers."

The user noted, "Life is really, really different for everyone."

Social Media Reaction

Social media users have filled the comment section with emotional messages and expressed concern over the issue.

One user commented, "Don't you think migrant workers and drivers should get jobs in their own states?@

Another user noted, "Absolutely. Hence be generous whenever we can be with people."

"This kind of uncertainty and financial insecurities keep 90% population keeps working, sweating, letting exploit themselves in terms of wages by employers," added a third user.