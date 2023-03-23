'Life-Changing'': Woman Shares How A Note From Airline Pilot Cured Her Fear Of Flying

British Airways Captain Del came to Julia Buckley's rescue

Many passengers around the world experience feelings of fear and intense anxiety before or during a flight. Stories about plane crashes, emergency landings and severe turbulence further add to anxiety for fliers. Recently, a nervous passenger had a similar fear when she was about to step on a plane. However, a note from a pilot helped ease her anxiety and cured her fear of flying, New York Post reported.

As per the report, British Airways Captain Del came to Julia Buckley's rescue by handing her a note when on board. The note had a cross-section of a plane and a diagram of aerodynamics, and he used it to explain to Julia how the plane would fly.

''For once I come to praise British Airways not to bury them. Boarded the 249 yesterday trembling with fear, and disembarked serene with a diagram of aerodynamics drawn by pilot Del who single-handedly cured 80 per cent of my fear of flying. Potentially life-changing. Thank you (and Kai and Derek on board),'' Ms Buckley wrote on Twitter.

The note shared by the pilot (Courtesy: @juliathelast)

The woman also talked about how the pilot went a step further to assuage her fears.

''That's a cross-section of a plane showing where the lift comes from to stay airborne. He was also blowing on a piece of paper to show how it lifts up not down. I learned a Dreamliner can glide for three hours with no engines, which is why at no point during our Rio flight were we more than three hours from a runway. Nuts! Also learned that the turbulence I hate off the Brazil coast is because it's two Jetstreams meeting at the equator!''

Many people appreciated the pilot for his sweet gesture, while others shared similar stories of how they were helped by the pilots and crew.

British Airways also replied to her appreciation tweet and wrote, ''Thanks for your lovely Tweet, Julia. Glad to hear your fear of flying is getting better. If you'd like to send, Del, Kai, and Derek a personal thanks, just pop here: http://ba.com/thankyou and they'll get the recognition they deserve for their excellent customer service.''

Reacting to her tweet, one user said, ''So pleased. I too am terrified after an awful experience (legit emergency landing - bangs etc etc ) but a pilot explained to me once just how things work and it really did wonders. I still make the sign of the cross and pray but that's maybe a good thing.''

