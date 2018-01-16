'Leave Nothing For Tomorrow,' Mumbai Couple's Heartening Message Is Viral "Love doesn't mean you have to become clones of each other," they say in the post

The couple talks about being childhood sweethearts even though they're poles apart.



In the post, the couple, not named, talks about being childhood sweethearts even though they're poles apart. "Love doesn't mean you have to become clones of each other... it's about loving those differences" they say in the post.



However, their wise words about the biggest lesson they've learnt and more so, their lesson to everyone, is what has struck a chord with thousands.



We don't want to give the whole thing away, so why don't you read their post in its entirety. We're sure it'll move you just like it has others and may prompt you to call a loved one and tell them you love them.





"'Live and love today, leave nothing for tomorrow.' You two are mesmerizing. Thank you. Gonna make this my mantra right now!" says one Facebook user. "Very beautiful and wonderfully said... live each day and moment to the fullest. Don't be a clone, rather be a sponge and soak each other's differences and move on," says another.



