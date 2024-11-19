"Learn Kannada, Settle In Bengaluru": X User's Suggestion Amid Delhi Pollution

A Bengaluru resident has taken to X to offer a tongue-in-cheek solution to Delhi's persistent air quality problems, suggesting that its residents consider relocating to the southern city. With Bengaluru boasting relatively pristine air quality, as evidenced by its Air Quality Index levels, the user also pointed out that clean air is a fundamental human right. ''Clean air is a Fundamental human right. But in Delhi, you have to pay for the clean air too with an additional 18% GST. It's time to learn Kannada and permanently settle in Bengaluru where AQI ranges 60-80,'' the tweet read.

See the tweet here:

Clean air is a Fundamental human right.



But in delhi, you have to pay for the clean air too with an additional 18% GST.



It's time to learn Kannada and permanently settle in Bengaluru where AQI ranges 60-80. 😂 pic.twitter.com/yEWJr1zeyZ — Ray (@sde_ray) November 19, 2024

Reactions to the tweet were mixed, with some users voicing apprehension about the potential consequences of a large-scale migration to Bengaluru. While some found the suggestion amusing, others raised practical concerns about the city's infrastructure, resources, and ability to accommodate a significant influx of new residents. One user said, ''If everyone will go there. It will also become like Delhi -NCR.''

Another commented, "Delhi people who contribute so much to the economy are not even getting this basic right." A third said, "No need to learn new language. Just be yourself and settle in Gujarat. Have good air and water with peaceful life."

A fourth added, "Yeah, the air quality… it's kinda rough there. Moving somewhere with better air, like Bengaluru, sounds… maybe not the worst idea. But then again, figuring out a local language can be a challenge, right?"

Delhi and its surrounding areas remained blanketed in thick smog on Tuesday morning, as the air quality index (AQI), which measures pollutants, spiked to 500 in some parts. According to the Central Pollution of Control Board (CPCB) data, most of the monitoring stations in the national capital recorded an AQI of 500, placing the city in the hazardous 'severe plus' category. Several trains and flights have been delayed or cancelled as the visibility plunged due to the toxic smog in India's capital. At least 22 trains were delayed on Tuesday morning.