Lawyer's Bizarre 'Lip Surgery' Excuse For Refusing Breath Test Goes Viral

A lawyer in the UK has gone viral after she refused to take a roadside breath test when she was stopped on suspicion of drink-driving, stating she just had cosmetic surgery done on her lips. Rachel Tansey, a barrister by profession, was pulled over by the cops after her Range Rover was 'weaving around' a bypass at 32 kmph, according to a report in The Telegraph.

Ms Tansey only partially put her lips around the tube before coming up with the bizarre excuse: “Do not tell me what I can and cannot do. I am doing my very best. It is like asking someone to jump up after a tummy tuck. I cannot do it," she told the police officers.

Upon being asked to provide a blood sample, Ms Tansey once again refused, saying: "Good luck trying to get blood from me. Let's roll the dice. I will not consent to blood."

As per the officers, Ms Tansey refused to cooperate for the blood test, saying she had a "needle phobia" which was simply an attempt to "get out" of the situation.

Court schools Tansey

At Sefton Magistrates' Court, Ms Tansey denied wrongdoing, insisting she had only been driving slowly as she had dropped a chicken wrap and been swilling mouthwash.

However, convicting her of both charges of failing to provide samples of breath and blood, District Judge James Hatton said: 'From the moment you got out of the car you attempted to manipulate this situation.

‘‘You have tried to delay and delay and delay the officers. You tell the officers that you had nothing to drink. Clearly you had at least something to drink. You refused as soon as you were aware of the roadside and you made no proper attempt to blow at the roadside. You say you had your lips done," added Judge Hatton.

‘‘This will likely be dealt with by way of a community order. But I will not tie the hands of the sentencing court and will leave all options open, including custody.'‘

Internet reacts

"Now this is a fine example of truly entitled person," said one user, while another added: "And this was a barrister trying it on! Does no one respect and uphold the law these days?"

A third commented: "Thinks she's above the law and able to play the system. Hopefully will be made to realize that she is not and she can't."

Ms Tansey was bailed for sentencing to March 4 at Liverpool magistrates' court.