Donald Trump Trolls Taylor Swift After Singer Gets Booed At Super Bowl: "MAGA Is Unforgiving"

US President Donald trolled Taylor Swift on social media after the pop star was booed during Super Bowl LIX on Sunday (Feb 9). Ms Swift was attending the championship match, involving Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana when she was shown on the Jumbotron.

Reacting to the booing, President Trump took to his Truth Social handle and claimed that his legion of supporters, the MAGA (Make America Great Again) fanboys could be "unforgiving".

"The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!" Mr Trump wrote.

The Republican leader reposted a Conservative account that compared video clips of the president and daughter Ivanka Trump receiving applause while the Ms Swift getting jeered.

"Trump gets massive cheers at the Super Bowl while Taylor Swift gets booed. - The world is healing!" read the post.

Mr Trump has had a long-standing beef with Ms Swift after the latter endorsed Kamala Harris in the presidential run-in. Days after the endorsement, Mr Trump took to social media and claimed: "I hate Taylor Swift".

Mr Trump made history on Sunday as he became the first sitting president in US history to attend the marquee event, while Ms Swift also went to last year's game to support her boyfriend Traviss Kelce, the Chiefs' tight end, in their win against the San Francisco 49ers.

Also Read | Beavers Build Dam Project Stalled For Seven Years, Help Authorities Save Rs 10 Crore

Chiefs routed

Chief missed out on a historic hattrick of titles after the Eagles routed them 40-22 in a one-sided clash. Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes described the loss as the "worst thing in the world".

"There's no way around it. Anytime you lose a Super Bowl, it's the worst thing in the world... it will stick with you the rest of your career," Mr Mahomes told reporters.

Mr Mahomes had an underwhelming game as he threw two interceptions - one returned by Cooper DeJean for a touchdown - lost a fumble and was sacked six times