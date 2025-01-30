Lawyer Explains Why He Doesn't Give Work To His Intern, Sparks Discussion Online

A social media user has triggered a discussion after sharing that he never gives any work to his intern despite the newbie asking for work almost daily. Taking to X, user @BarkusMaximus, who according to his bio is a lawyer, wrote that the "intern, despite knowing very well that I am not going to give him any work, comes to ask me every single day if I have any work for him." He then humorously said that the intern would only learn when one day he would assign him work on Friday late evening.

This intern, despite knowing very well that I am not going to give him any work, comes to ask me every single day if I have any work for him. Ek din, Friday late evening ko kaam de dunga do din ka tab hi sudhrega yeh haramkhor. — Poor Man's Dev Anand OBE (@BarkusMaximus) January 28, 2025

The lawyer's post quickly sparked a debate online on how full-time employees treat interns. When one user asked him why he doesn't delegate his work, the lawyer listed five reasons.

He said that he does so because interns don't get paid much. He also said that at their age, they should enjoy rather than work. In the third point, the lawyer stated that he would review the work himself rather than ask the intern to do it. He also thinks that the intern asks for work daily just for fun's sake. In the last point, the X user wrote that he can't push for the intern's recruitment, so there is no point in making him work.

1. Kitna hi paisa milta hai inko

2. Maza karne ki umar hai

3. Review karne se acha hai khud karlu.

Kabhi extraordinary workload ho toh may be.

4. Yeh wala jaanta hai main kaam nahi dunga isliye bkchdi krne aata hai.

5. Recruitment rarely hota hai and I cant push toh kya fayda — Poor Man's Dev Anand OBE (@BarkusMaximus) January 28, 2025

The post quickly gained traction online, triggering a discussion. In the comments section, while some users shared their experience as an intern, others urged the lawyer to just assign work to the intern.

"Long ago, I interned with a PSU Bank and got to witness life in a forex dealing room. There was no designated desk for interns. On the trading floor, we used to pull a chair and sit in the corner (worst case, you just stand). On the first day, I was told not to touch any trading terminal (even by mistake) and just keep my eyes & ears open. There was one 'Shukla ji', who was in his fifties with 30+ years of experience - a master of forex & interest rate swaps. During my first week, I dared to walk up to him and ask him if he could explain these instruments to me. He replied, 'Beta, always remember, I am a very 'BeeJee' (busy) man!' One of the biggest lessons of my life," one user shared.

"Just give him work, it's not that deep. He is an intern, he knows he has to show something to get converted. Even if not that, he may just be interested to learn the work. V weird reaction to someone who just wants to work?" commented another.

"You are truly lucky to find such an intern who is eager to learn. But I can empathise with you, abused turning abuser is very common, it's not your fault, but maybe some day you will be able to break the cycle. Best wishes," expressed a third user.

"By listening to your advice I didn't ask my manager for any work now he comes to me and says - "Tum to kuch karte he nahi, bas baithe rehete ho". Lesson learned even if the manager does not give you any work just go and show him your face twice a day," wrote another.

"Shouldn't he be rewarded for willingness to do something? In this case reward is mere work he is seeking. Then we complain that newer gen kids don't work much or aren't dedicated enough," one user said.