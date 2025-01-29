Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Bengaluru Woman Quits Rs 1.5 Lakh Job To Follow Her Passion For Baking, Wins Internet's Praise

Asmita's inspiring story went viral after her husband, Sagar, shared a picture of her delicious baked goods on X.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Bengaluru Woman Quits Rs 1.5 Lakh Job To Follow Her Passion For Baking, Wins Internet's Praise
The post quickly caught the attention of social media users

Asmita, a Bengaluru woman, is inspiring many online with her courageous decision to leave a lucrative corporate career to pursue her passion.  Formerly an HR professional earning Rs 1.5 lakh per month, she left her well-paying tech job in 2023 to become a professional baker.

Asmita's inspiring story went viral after her husband, Sagar, shared a picture of her delicious baked goods on X (formerly Twitter).  His post, which included a photo of her muffins and the caption "My wife left a 1.5 L pm job to make these. Thank God she did," highlighted her talent and dedication.

See the post here:

The post quickly caught the attention of social media users, who applauded Asmita's decision. While many extended their best wishes, others commended her for pursuing her dreams.

"Looks delicious! Btw, your wife is pursuing her passion, and I'm sure it will lead to great success one day," a user wrote on X.

"looks lovely! I wish you and your wife my best," another user wrote.

"People should take it as a learning that even a 30 LPA job can't provide complete fulfilment....It should be what your heart truly wants," the third user wrote. 

"She made a good choice," the fourth user commented. 

"Glad to see you supported this dream and recognised this art. Best wishes to both," the fifth user commented.  

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Bengaluru Woman Quit Job To Pursue Baking, Woman Quit High Paying Job, Baking
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.