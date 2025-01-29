Bengaluru Woman Quits Rs 1.5 Lakh Job To Follow Her Passion For Baking, Wins Internet's Praise

Asmita, a Bengaluru woman, is inspiring many online with her courageous decision to leave a lucrative corporate career to pursue her passion. Formerly an HR professional earning Rs 1.5 lakh per month, she left her well-paying tech job in 2023 to become a professional baker.

Asmita's inspiring story went viral after her husband, Sagar, shared a picture of her delicious baked goods on X (formerly Twitter). His post, which included a photo of her muffins and the caption "My wife left a 1.5 L pm job to make these. Thank God she did," highlighted her talent and dedication.

See the post here:

My wife left a 1.5 L pm job

to make these



thank god she did! pic.twitter.com/Bwv6qGjbmY — Sagar👨‍💻 🚀 (@code_sagar) January 25, 2025

The post quickly caught the attention of social media users, who applauded Asmita's decision. While many extended their best wishes, others commended her for pursuing her dreams.

"Looks delicious! Btw, your wife is pursuing her passion, and I'm sure it will lead to great success one day," a user wrote on X.

"looks lovely! I wish you and your wife my best," another user wrote.

"People should take it as a learning that even a 30 LPA job can't provide complete fulfilment....It should be what your heart truly wants," the third user wrote.

"She made a good choice," the fourth user commented.

"Glad to see you supported this dream and recognised this art. Best wishes to both," the fifth user commented.