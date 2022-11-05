"Last Tweet From My Team...": How Twitter Ex Social Chief Signed Out

Twitter's now former Global Head of Social and Editorial Alphonzo Terrell added to the discourse by sharing a picture of a tweet from Twitter's official handle that would never see the light of day.

'Last Tweet From My Team...': How Twitter Ex Social Chief Signed Out

Twitter communications team shares image of their last day at Twitter.

New Delhi:

As Twitter continues the mass layoff rampage that began after Elon Musk's dramatic takeover, sacked employees have been tweeting their feelings on the platform allowing an inside look into the pivotal change within the social media giant.

Twitter's now former Global Head of Social and Editorial Alphonzo Terrell added to the discourse by sharing a picture of a tweet from Twitter's official handle that would never see the light of day.

"Won't get to Tweet it, but here it is - the last Twitter Tweet from my team and I. Love y'all and thank you for the honor of a lifetime," Alphonzo Terrell wrote from his handle called Phonz.

He ended the tweet with the hashtag "One Team", which is the tag being used by several other fired Twitter employees.

Mr Terrell also tagged his team in the thread and added that he wanted to "build something new" and "create the next era of social".

Replies to the tweet were filled with condolences for Mr Terrell and all others who had been affected by the tsunami of layoffs initiated by Musk in a bid to reel in costs.

The microblogging site's new owner justified the move today, saying there was "no choice" when the company was losing millions of dollars daily. "Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required," he added.

Twitter has also fired the majority of its over 200 employees in India. Sources said the lay-offs are across engineering, sales and marketing, and communications teams.

Additionally, several Twitter employees on Thursday night filed a class action lawsuit alleging that Twitter is in violation of the federal and California Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN Act) after laying off some employees already, CNN reported.

Click for more trending news


Featured Video Of The Day

Video: Kerala Man Seen Kicking Boy For Leaning On Car
.