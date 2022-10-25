Larry The Cat Steals The Thunder During Rishi Sunak's First Speech. See Pic

Rishi Sunak has scripted history as he has become the first Indian-origin person who will hold the office.

Larry the cat is seen sitting beside a street light during Rishi Sunak's address.

Indian-origin Rishi Sunak has been appointed as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. As wishes pour in for the new PM, a tweet by Larry the Downing Street cat has gone viral. It features a photo of Mr Sunak giving a speech at the podium while the cat can also be spotted at a distance.

In the picture, Larry the cat is sitting beside a street light as Mr Sunak makes an address. “My old pal Faisal Islam made sure to get an angle featuring the real boss around here,” the Twitter handle of the Cabinet Office's "Chief Mouser" wrote.

The Twitter handle is known for sharing cheeky posts on the current political happenings in the UK. The latest post, by Larry the Cat, has drawn many amusing reactions from Twitter users.

“Love that the lady taking a photo on her phone is photographing Larry, not Rishi,” wrote a user.

Another joked, “The policeman keeping a good watchful eye over you there Larry.”

Larry the cat surely enjoys much love.

Another user wrote, “I do love how people are taking pictures of you, dear Larry. You really are the main man in Downing Street.”

Many agreed that Larry is indeed the boss.

“It's very reassuring to see. At least there's consistency from one resident at Downing St.,” a person quipped.

Rishi Sunak has scripted history as he has become the first Indian-origin person who will hold the office. In addition, Mr Sunak is also the first PM to be appointed by the new monarch King Charles III after Queen Elizabeth II passed away last month. Mr Sunak's predecessor Liz Truss resigned on October 20.

