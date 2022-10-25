Larry The Cat Steals The Thunder During Rishi Sunak's First Speech. See Pic

Larry the cat is seen sitting beside a street light during Rishi Sunak's address.

Indian-origin Rishi Sunak has been appointed as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. As wishes pour in for the new PM, a tweet by Larry the Downing Street cat has gone viral. It features a photo of Mr Sunak giving a speech at the podium while the cat can also be spotted at a distance.

In the picture, Larry the cat is sitting beside a street light as Mr Sunak makes an address. “My old pal Faisal Islam made sure to get an angle featuring the real boss around here,” the Twitter handle of the Cabinet Office's "Chief Mouser" wrote.

My old pal @faisalislam made sure to get an angle featuring the real boss around here… pic.twitter.com/80gUyVECbm — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 25, 2022

The Twitter handle is known for sharing cheeky posts on the current political happenings in the UK. The latest post, by Larry the Cat, has drawn many amusing reactions from Twitter users.

“Love that the lady taking a photo on her phone is photographing Larry, not Rishi,” wrote a user.

Love that the lady taking a photo on her phone is photographing Larry, not Rishi. — Shirley Eason (@seasonmum) October 25, 2022

Another joked, “The policeman keeping a good watchful eye over you there Larry.”

The policeman keeping a good watchful eye over you there Larry. — Cat ????????‍♀️???? (@alabamageisha) October 25, 2022

Larry the cat surely enjoys much love.

We love you Larry ???? — Lenina Hayward (@Lenina83) October 25, 2022

Another user wrote, “I do love how people are taking pictures of you, dear Larry. You really are the main man in Downing Street.”

I do love how people are taking pictures of you, dear Larry. You really are the main man in Downing Street. — Alison ???????? (@Cosycat24) October 25, 2022

Many agreed that Larry is indeed the boss.

it's clear to know who's the boss as the officer is looking directly to you ! — Murphy Milky Francisca & Co (@Biapmad) October 25, 2022

“It's very reassuring to see. At least there's consistency from one resident at Downing St.,” a person quipped.

It's very reassuring to see. At least there's consistency from one resident at Downing St. — Ariadne Cuxirimay (@AriadnCuxirimay) October 25, 2022

Rishi Sunak has scripted history as he has become the first Indian-origin person who will hold the office. In addition, Mr Sunak is also the first PM to be appointed by the new monarch King Charles III after Queen Elizabeth II passed away last month. Mr Sunak's predecessor Liz Truss resigned on October 20.