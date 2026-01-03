Laid-Off Techie Shares How Overwork And Stress Harm Health In The Industry

A recent Reddit post by a laid-off tech professional has brought attention to the health impacts of overwork and stress in the tech industry. With work overload and frequent layoffs becoming common, this post sheds light on the human cost behind the pressure.

The techie started their career through a campus placement in a data science role. The company was experiencing repeated layoffs, creating constant fear among employees. To stay employed, the techie worked more than 12 hours a day, often without adequate rest.

Although he worked hard, the job only lasted four months as the company underwent another layoff.

After the layoff, the tech professional landed an internship at a product-based company, but the work pressure didn't subside. He wrote in the post, "Long hours, high pressure. I worked relentlessly hoping to convert it into a full-time role. It didn't happen."

During this time, the tech professional's health began to suffer. He began experiencing constant fatigue, increased stress, and high blood pressure. Medical tests confirmed hypertension and he had to start medication, possibly for life.

Check Out The Post Here:

The tech professional shared this post as a warning to others who are in a similar work environment. He said, "Hard work doesn't guarantee you security. Neglecting your body has consequences. If you're living on caffeine, eating high-sodium foods like pizza, burgers, and Maggi, sleeping less, and thinking you'll fix everything later, please stop and think."

Social Media Reaction

The Reddit post received strong reactions, with users saying it reflects the real pressures and challenges of modern tech jobs. It's a reminder of the importance of maintaining a balance between work and health, and self-care.

One user commented, "Same thing happened with me I was 22 began working at a startup then suddenly anxiety and panic attacks, had trouble sleeping because of stress and constant thoughts of work and deadlines left me restless day and night."

Another user noted, "Same here, but not on medication yet, reducing sodium, and sleeping at least 7 hours now."