Laid Off From HP After 30 Years, 59-Year-Old Woman Moves To Antarctica For Job. Here's How It Went

After spending nearly three decades at Hewlett-Packard, May Lee thought she knew how her career would end. She had joined the company as a young software engineering intern in 1987 and expected to stay there until retirement. But after 30 years, her career at HP came to an unexpected end when she was laid off.

"As a graduate, I wanted to sign on for life with a good company that I knew I could be loyal to and would be as loyal as a company could be. I didn't want to climb the corporate ladder or jump from company to company. If I hadn't been downsized last February, I would never have left," she told Business Insider in an as-told-to essay.

Lee, now 59, began searching intensely for another job, applying to technology companies and using her professional network to find opportunities. Despite having years of experience and getting referrals, she struggled to receive an offer.

The layoff was particularly difficult because Lee had never planned to leave HP. She had built her entire professional life around the company and had hoped to work there for several more years. There had been some warning signs, including a hiring freeze and a temporary reduction in working hours. Still, the final decision came as a shock.

"I felt a combination of disappointment and sadness. This was the company I've devoted my entire career to and had hoped to retire from," she added.

About a month after losing her job, Lee was still looking for work when a friend offered her a different perspective. Since Lee had already paid off her house and was financially secure, she did not necessarily need to chase another high-paying technology job. Instead, her friend suggested that she explore something she genuinely enjoyed.

That advice eventually took Lee to one of the most remote places on Earth: Antarctica.

Lee had already visited Antarctica twice as a tourist and had fallen in love with the place. Curious about whether she could actually work there, she began researching opportunities and discovered that jobs were available at research stations.

The process involved a lengthy application, background checks and physical examinations. Eventually, Lee was selected for a supply technician position with Amentum. The job paid far less than her previous technology career, but Lee was in a position to accept the lower salary.

"The only downside was the extremely low pay. However, my dad raised me to understand the importance of saving and not spending money you don't have. So, I had the luxury of having a financial groundwork in place and did not have to worry about paying a mortgage or affording bills," she explained.

Her journey to Antarctica in 2025 was an adventure in itself. She travelled to Auckland and Christchurch before boarding a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III military transport aircraft for the flight to Antarctica. At McMurdo Station, Lee worked six days a week, handling supplies at an IT and communications warehouse. Her responsibilities included operating a forklift, moving cargo, checking deliveries and making sure orders matched the station's records.

The physical nature of the work was a major change for someone who had spent most of her career behind a desk. But it was the community that made the biggest impression on her. With limited internet access, people spent much less time on their phones.

"This was refreshing because it meant nobody was on their phones. Everybody sits and talks with each other at meal times," she said.

Life at the station was also surprisingly lively. Lee took part in activities ranging from art shows and line dancing to marathons and bingo. She even volunteered as a DJ and hosted a weekly 1980s-themed music show. Within just a week of arriving, Lee realised she wanted to stay.

"I don't think I could ever approach my life in any other way, now that I've been there.The community is so supportive of each other. I've never seen that kind of camaraderie and inclusivity anywhere else...My life is not what I thought it would be when I first started my career, but I've learned that when something happens, I just kind of roll with it. You can always reinvent yourself," she added.