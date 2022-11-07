'Lagaan Vibes All Over Again': Hilarious Memes Flood Twitter Ahead Of India vs England T20 Match

"Lagaan remake coming this Thursday," Netflix India jokingly tweeted.

India finished on top of Group 2 of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday with a 71-run win over Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Now, having qualified for the semi-final round, Team India will face England in Adelaide on November 10.

With the fans' emotions associated with the sport, the upcoming match has triggered a meme fest on social media. Internet users have flooded Twitter with hilarious memes referring to the popular Bollywood film 'Lagaan'. Former Indian cricketer Amit Mishra also joined the flock and jokingly wrote, "Time now to take back Lagaan".

Congratulations Team India on a convincing win. Time now to take back Lagaan. 😅 #INDvsZIMpic.twitter.com/FwGIcfwa1o — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) November 6, 2022

Netflix India tweeted, "Lagaan remake coming this Thursday!" while another user wrote, "Lagaan vibes all over again".

The team made it to the semi-finals 🥳🥳



Lagaan remake coming this Thursday!#INDvENG — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 6, 2022

Lagaan vibes all over again pic.twitter.com/CHNP0411bg — The Restless1 (@schradenfraude) November 7, 2022

"Team India is ready for the Nov 10th Lagaan match," said another user. "Brace yourself for Lagaan 3.0," wrote third.

If India wins #INDvsZIM tomorrow then it will be #IndvsEng on November 10



Team India is ready for Nov 10th Lagaan match 🥳 pic.twitter.com/pZ9h5bbrTW — Kadak (@kadak_chai_) November 5, 2022

Brace urself for Lagaan 3.0



It's India vs England in the 2nd Semi-Final of ICC Men's T20I World-Cup 2022



⚠️ Schedule



10 November 2022

1:30 PM IST

Adelaide Oval



फिर एक बार अंग्रेजों से लेना हैं इंतकाम

🇮🇳🇮🇳#IndvsEng#India#england#ICCT20WorldCup2022#ICCT20WC#ViratKohli𓃵pic.twitter.com/J70MQIDVtf — Anirudh Garg (@anirudhgarg_) November 5, 2022

Others simply shared hilarious memes and videos ahead of the clash on November 10.

Take a look below:

Virat Kohli and Rohit sharma preparing for semi's #INDvsENGpic.twitter.com/bfnu5H1zlE — ಭಲೇ ಬಸವ (@Basavachethanah) November 7, 2022

Meanwhile, coming back to the upcoming match, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said that it will be important to adjust to conditions as quickly as possible ahead of their semifinal clash against England in Adelaide on Thursday.

"We have played a game there (MCG) recently but England will be a good challenge for us. They have been playing some good cricket. Two teams going at each other, it will be a great contest. We do not want to forget what has got us here, we just need to keep sticking to that and understand what each individual needs to do," he said.

"It is going to be a high-pressure game. We need to play well. If we do play well there, we have a good game ahead as well. You need to adjust quickly and plan accordingly," Rohit Sharma added.

