Internet users have flooded Twitter with hilarious memes referring to the popular Bollywood film 'Lagaan'.

'Lagaan Vibes All Over Again': Hilarious Memes Flood Twitter Ahead Of India vs England T20 Match

"Lagaan remake coming this Thursday," Netflix India jokingly tweeted.

India finished on top of Group 2 of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday with a 71-run win over Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Now, having qualified for the semi-final round, Team India will face England in Adelaide on November 10.

With the fans' emotions associated with the sport, the upcoming match has triggered a meme fest on social media. Internet users have flooded Twitter with hilarious memes referring to the popular Bollywood film 'Lagaan'. Former Indian cricketer Amit Mishra also joined the flock and jokingly wrote, "Time now to take back Lagaan".

Netflix India tweeted, "Lagaan remake coming this Thursday!" while another user wrote, "Lagaan vibes all over again". 

"Team India is ready for the Nov 10th Lagaan match," said another user. "Brace yourself for Lagaan 3.0," wrote third. 

Others simply shared hilarious memes and videos ahead of the clash on November 10. 

Take a look below: 

Meanwhile, coming back to the upcoming match, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said that it will be important to adjust to conditions as quickly as possible ahead of their semifinal clash against England in Adelaide on Thursday. 

"We have played a game there (MCG) recently but England will be a good challenge for us. They have been playing some good cricket. Two teams going at each other, it will be a great contest. We do not want to forget what has got us here, we just need to keep sticking to that and understand what each individual needs to do," he said. 

"It is going to be a high-pressure game. We need to play well. If we do play well there, we have a good game ahead as well. You need to adjust quickly and plan accordingly," Rohit Sharma added. 

