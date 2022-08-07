Kullu Police's Hilarious Road Safety Advisory Leaves Internet In Splits

The video has accumulated more than six million views and over 300,000 likes.

Police departments across India have started using fun and innovative ways to spread awareness on various topics. Now, joining the trend, the Kullu Police has also come up with a witty warning signboard to educate the masses on road safety.

A video of the warning was shared on Instagram by a user named Ajnas KV. The short clip showed the advisory against drinking and driving. The warning read, "Don't drive drunk. Jail in Manali is extremely cold." The signboard also had a smoking advisory. "Cigarette burns the lungs," it said.

Since being shared, the video has taken the internet by storm. It has accumulated more than six million views and over 300,000 likes. Netizens flooded the comment section with laughing emojis.

One user called the signboard " hilarious," while another wrote, "Very reasonable". A third jokingly commented, "Summer is the best time to go to jail in Manali."

Meanwhile, recently Delhi Police too posted a video on social media to spread road safety awarness with a warning embedded in a fun video. The traffic police department shared a video of a young man performing dangerous stunt on motorcycle to urge people to stay safe and not drive too fast.

In the video, a Hindi song "Meri Marzi" could be heard playing in the background. In caption, the police department wrote, "Road par nahi chalegi TUMHARI MARZI. Aise stunts karoge toh jodne ke liye bhi nahi milega KOI DARZI!"

Internet users appreciated the "fresh mode of campaign" and lauded the traffic police for delivering a powerful message in a funny way.